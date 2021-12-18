BH vs SYT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia at 2:10 PM IST December 19

Brisbane Heat will host Sydney Thunder in match no. 14 of the BBL 2021-22 season on December 19th at the Gabba, Brisbane. With Brisbane Heat currently seventh and Sydney Thunder just a step ahead of them at number six on the points table, it will be a cracking contest between the two sides who have some exceptional quality within their respective squads.

Alex Ross was the Man of the Match in their previous clash and the player also has the most fantasy points for Brisbane Heat. Sydney Thunder faced defeat in their previous fixture against Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets, they will look to bounce back from that loss and look to win this fixture.

Match Details

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder, Match 14th

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia

Date & Time: December 19th, at 2:10 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

BH vs SYT 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Sam Billings

Batters: Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, J Bazley

Bowlers: Nathan McAndrew, Xavier Bartlett, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

BH vs SYT BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon

Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Gilkes, Sam Billings (wk), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha