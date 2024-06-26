Big Blow To Afghanistan As Captain Rashid Khan Found Guilty Of Breaching THIS ICC Code Of Conduct In T20 World Cup 2024

In a stunning turn of events at the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan finds himself in hot water just days before his team's historic semifinal clash against South Africa. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has found Khan guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct during Afghanistan's nail-biting victory over Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage.

A Moment of Frustration Proves Costly



The incident in question occurred during the final over of Afghanistan's innings. Tensions were running high as the team pushed for a competitive total. Khan, known for his explosive batting, was at the crease and eager to maximize every scoring opportunity. However, when his partner Karim Janat refused a second run, Khan's frustration boiled over. In a momentary lapse of judgment, the usually composed captain threw his bat to the ground in anger.



This action did not go unnoticed by the match officials. The ICC swiftly charged Khan with a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct, specifically Article 2.9. This article pertains to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match."



Consequences and Implications



While the punishment may seem relatively minor – an official reprimand and one demerit point added to Khan's disciplinary record – the timing couldn't be worse for Afghanistan. As they prepare for their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal, this incident casts a shadow over their remarkable

achievement.



The demerit point system is designed to discourage repeat offenses. While this is Khan's first offense in the past 24 months, accumulating further demerit points could lead to match suspensions in the future. This adds an extra layer of pressure on the Afghan skipper as he leads his team into uncharted territory.



A Historic Run Continues



Despite this setback, Afghanistan's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of incredible. Their victory over Bangladesh, secured by a nail-biting 8-run margin via the DLS method, propelled them into the semifinal stage for the first time in any ICC event. This achievement is a testament to the rapid rise of Afghan cricket on the global stage.