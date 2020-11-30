हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Blow to Australia as David Warner ruled out of limited-overs series, this player called as replacement

David Warner has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI and all three T20Is against India after suffering a groin injury. 

Blow to Australia as David Warner ruled out of limited-overs series, this player called as replacement

In a major blow to Australia, their in-form opener David Warner has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI and all three T20Is against India after suffering a groin injury. Warner scored 69 and 83 in the first two ODIs against India and Australia must be hoping that the southpaw recovers in time for the Test series. It is to be noted that Test series is scheduled to start from December 17 in Adelaide.

Australia have named D’Arcy Short as a replacement for Warner for the three-match T20I series against India. Short got a call to join the national squad on the basis of his superb performnace in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash League.

Warner got injured during fielding in the second ODI against India on Sunday (November 29) and he limped off the field. Scans later showed that the opener suffered a groin strain.

Cricket Australia also announced that fast bowler Pat Cummins would be rested for the third ODI and the T20 series in order to give him time to prepare for the four-match test series.

According to Australia coach Justin Langer, Warner and Cummins were “critical to our plans" for the tests.

“The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home test series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs," Langer said.

