Boxing Day Test: David Warner becomes 10th batter to achieve THIS huge feat, WATCH

Australia opener David Warner completed a rare feat in his landmark 100th Test match, which happens to be the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Warner became just the 10th batter in the history of Test cricket to score a century in his 100th game.

Warner, who scored his 25th Test hundred and also passed 8,000 Test runs on Tuesday (December 29), became just the second Australian after former captain Ricky Ponting to achieve this feat. Ponting, in fact, is the only batter to score a century in both innings of his 100th Test – 120 and 143 not out vs South Africa in 2006.

The last batter to achieve this feat was former England skipper Joe Root, who scored 218 in his 100th Test against India at Chennai in 2021. It was Warner’s first Test century in almost three years’ time.

The Delhi Capitals opener now has 45 international centuries to his – 25 Test tons, 19 in ODIs and 1 in T20I cricket. It was Warner’s second Test ton at the MCG. Adelaide Oval, Gabba and his home ground – Sydney Cricket Ground – are his most successful venues with 4 centuries each.

Here is the list of batters to have score century in 100th Test…

1. Colin Cowdrey (England) in 1968

2. Javed Miandad (Pakistan) in 1989

3. Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) in 1990

4. Alec Stewart (England) in 2000

5. Inzamam-ul-haq (Pakistan) in 2005

6. Ricky Ponting (Australia) in 2006

7. Graeme Smith (South Africa) in 2012

8. Hashim Amla (South Africa) in 2017

9. Joe Root (England) in 2021

10. David Warner (Australia) in 2022

Warner now has second-most number of international hundreds among active players, only behind India’s Virat Kohli. The former India captain has 72 international hundreds as compared to Warner’s 45. The Australia opener went past Joe Root, who has 44, while Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma have 41 international centuries each.