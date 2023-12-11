Breaking: England Announce Test Squad For India's 2024 Tour
England announce Test squad for tour of India in 2024.
England have announced their squad for the Test tour of India set to take place between January and March in the year 2024. Ben Stokes will lead the side as usual and interestingly, England have named three uncapped players in the squad for the tour of India.
England Men's Tests in India 2024
1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad
2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag
3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot
4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi
5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala
All set for India
Our 16-player squad for the five-Test series
#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket
England Squad For India Test Tour
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir , Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.
