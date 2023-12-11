trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697755
Breaking: England Announce Test Squad For India's 2024 Tour

England announce Test squad for tour of India in 2024.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

England have announced their squad for the Test tour of India set to take place between January and March in the year 2024. Ben Stokes will lead the side as usual and interestingly, England have named three uncapped players in the squad for the tour of India.

England Men's Tests in India 2024

1st Test: India v England, 25-29 January, Hyderabad

2nd Test: India v England, 2-6 February, Vizag

3rd Test: India v England, 15-19 February, Rajkot

4th Test: India v England, 23-27 February, Ranchi

5th Test: India v England, 7-11 March, Dharamsala

England Squad For India Test Tour

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir , Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

