WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Announce Harmanpreet Kaur As Captain For Upcoming Season

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday (March 1) announced that Harmanpreet Kaur will lead them in the upcoming inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. Harmanpreet brings a lot of experience with her as she recently played her 150th T20I. She made her debut for the Indian women's cricket team at the age of 20 and is also an Arjuna Awardee. Kaur also holds the highest ever individual score in a knockout game in a Women's World Cup match (171*).

"We are thrilled to have Harmanpreet as the captain of Mumbai Indians’ first-ever women’s cricket team. As the national captain, she has led the Indian Women’s team to some of their most exciting wins. And I am sure that with Charlotte and Jhulan’s support, she will inspire our MI women’s team to play their best cricket, display a sense of pride, and bring even more glory to women in sports. We are so looking forward to the beginning of this new chapter for MI! I can’t wait to see our girls play the fearless and entertaining MI brand of cricket that our fans adore. More power to Harmanpreet and the entire MI team on this exciting journey ahead!," said Mrs. Nita M. Ambani.

Mumbai Indians' coaching team has Charlotte Edwards (Head Coach), Jhulan Goswami (Bowling Coach and Mentor), Devieka Palshikaar (Batting Coach) and Lydia Greenway (Fielding Coach). The team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. MI have a very strong squad with the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Mumbai Indians will play their season opener of WPL 2023 on 4th March 2023, at DY Patil Stadium against Gujarat Giants. (READ: WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon And AP Dhillon To Perform As BCCI Plans Grand Start To Inaugural League)

Mumbai Indians Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong,, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujar, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanaka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jitumoni Kalita.