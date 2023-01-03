BREAKING: Jaydev Unadkat becomes FIRST bowler to pick hat-trick in first over of Ranji Trophy match

Saurashtra captain and Team India pacer Jaydev Unadkat continued his dream run, becoming the first-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in the first over of a Ranji Trophy match. Unadkat bowling against Delhi in a Ranji Trophy game in Rajkot on Tuesday (January 3), dismissed opener Dhruv Shorey for a duck off the third ball of the opening over to open the flood gates.

No. 3 Delhi batter Vaibhav Rawal was then caught by Hardik Desai off the first ball and Delhi skipper Yash Dhull was dismissed for a first-ball duck as well as Unadkat completed a historic hat-trick. Irfan Pathan from India was the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the first over of a Test match but Unadkat is the first to achieve this feat in a Ranji Trophy game.

Irfan Pathan - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Test cricket.



Jaydev Unadkat - First bowler to take a hat-trick in first over in Ranji Trophy. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 3, 2023

The left-arm pacer from Saurashtra wasn’t done yet as he returned in his second over to dismiss Jonty Sidhu for 4 and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Lalit Yadav for duck to complete his five-wicket haul in just his second over in the game.

In between, Chirag Jani dismissed Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni for a duck as well as Delhi were reduced to 5 for 6 on the first day. Unadkat picked up his sixth wicket of the innings in his third over, dismissing Delhi wicketkeeper Lakshay for 1 as Delhi were reduced to 10 for 7 in the first five overs.

Unadkat had earlier made a comeback in Test cricket after a gap of 12 years, when he turned out for Team India in the second Test against Bangladesh last month. He was the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra during their run to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title, picking up 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 3.33.