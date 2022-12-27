Jaydev Unadkat REFLECTS on his cricketing journey after return to Test cricket after 12 years, check PIC

Team India pacer Jaydev Unadkat took to social media on Tuesday (December 27) to reflect his over a decade long journey in Test cricket, which saw him play the longer format in 2022 after making his debut in the format in 2010. Unadkat was recently the part of India’s squad that toured Bangladesh and won the Test series by 2-0.

Unadkat took to Twitter to reflect on his journey, while also posting his Test cap number 267. “To the journey of all those years in between.. #267 #TeamIndia,” tweeted Unadkat.

The jerseys from 2010 features many of India’s retired stars like MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth, Suresh Raina and Pragyan Ojha.

From that jersey, only Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay and Wriddhiman Saha have not announced their retirement. In the 2022 jersey are the names of newer stars like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, uncapped players like Abhimanyu Easwaran and KS Bharat along with veterans like Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Unadkat played his debut Test back in December 2010 against South Africa. He had gone wicketless in that match. After a gap of 12 years, he was recalled into the Indian Test team for the tour of Bangladesh. He was in the playing eleven for the second Test, which happened to be his second Test as well.

He played well in the second Test, taking 2/50 in the first innings and 1/17 in the second. In the low-scoring match, he also contributed with the willow scoring 14 not out and 13. Over these 12 years though, he turned into a domestic cricket giant. In 97 first-class matches, Unadkat took 356 wickets at an average of 23.04 and an economy rate of 2.94.

His best bowling figures in FC cricket are 7/41. This Saurashtra veteran can bat as well. He has scored 1,759 runs in 126 innings at an average of 18.51, with seven fifties and the best score of 92. Besides this, he has played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India, in which he has taken eight wickets and 14 scalps respectively.

