Mithali Raj’s 61st fifty fails to lift India, New Zealand win 2nd ODI

Skipper Mithali Raj’s 61st ODI fifty went in vain as hosts New Zealand women defeated India women team by three-wickets to go 2-0 up in the series in Queenstown on Tuesday (February 15). Chasing 271 to win, the White Ferns reached home with one over to spare as Amelia Kerr score a brilliant unbeaten 119 off 135 balls.

After losing the opening ODI, India posted an impressive 270/6 batting first with half-centuries by skipper Mithali (66 n.o., 81 balls, 3x4) and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh’s brilliant 65 off 64 balls with one six and six fours. Opener Sabbhineni Meghana also chipped in with 50-ball 49 studded with 7 boundaries.

India managed to reduce the hosts to 55/3 in their chase but Amelia Kerr’s fantastic century guided the team to victory.

