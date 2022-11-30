topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND 1ST TEST

PAK vs ENG 1st Test could be rescheduled due to viral infection in England camp, READ MORE

PAK vs ENG 1st Test could be pushed by a day courtesy a viral infection in the England camp, Read more details here 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

PAK vs ENG 1st Test could be rescheduled due to viral infection in England camp, READ MORE

The first Test between Pakistan and England could be rescheduled after a viral infection hit the England camp a day before the match. As many as 14 players, including captain Ben Stokes, have fallen sick to the virus. Pakistan and England Cricket Board said on Twitter that they are in discussion in regards to the start of the match. "We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp," wrote England Cricket. "The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course," write PCB on their Twitter account

Also Read | Ben Stokes among 14 England players who fall SICK with UNKNOWN VIRUS in Pakistan ahead of 1st PAK vs ENG Test in Rawalpindi

The cricket boards might want to see if the players who have fallen ill show any improvement. The good news is that Joe Root too was down with the same viral in Rawalpindi last night but he recovered today and came for practice even. He attended the pre-match press conference and added that he hopes the players come out of the sickness soon. The first Test was scheduled to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium but if England players do not recover in time, they might not be able to field a playing 11. That is why the start date could be pushed by 24 hours in such a scenario.

Not to forget, England have arrived in Pakistan to play a Test match after after 17 years. It is quite a shame that such a much-awaited series gets off to a start like this. England had announced their playing 11 a day before. But it seems if the match starts tomorrow or even day after, we might see some regulars miss the game. Stokes, the captain himself, is down with sickness. So, it will be interesting to see what England's plans are if he fails to recover on time. 

Live Tv

Pakistan vs England 1st TestPAK vs ENG TestPAK vs ENG Test rescheduledviral infection in ENG campPCBECBBen stokesEngland players fall sick

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping