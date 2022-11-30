PAK vs ENG 1st Test could be rescheduled due to viral infection in England camp, READ MORE

The first Test between Pakistan and England could be rescheduled after a viral infection hit the England camp a day before the match. As many as 14 players, including captain Ben Stokes, have fallen sick to the virus. Pakistan and England Cricket Board said on Twitter that they are in discussion in regards to the start of the match. "We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp," wrote England Cricket. "The PCB and ECB are in discussions regarding the commencement of the 1st #PAKvENG Test as some England players are down with viral infection. The PCB continues to monitor the situation, is in contact with the ECB and will provide further updates in due course," write PCB on their Twitter account.

The cricket boards might want to see if the players who have fallen ill show any improvement. The good news is that Joe Root too was down with the same viral in Rawalpindi last night but he recovered today and came for practice even. He attended the pre-match press conference and added that he hopes the players come out of the sickness soon. The first Test was scheduled to take place at the Pindi Cricket Stadium but if England players do not recover in time, they might not be able to field a playing 11. That is why the start date could be pushed by 24 hours in such a scenario.

We are in discussions with the PCB regarding the start of the first Test due to a viral infection within our camp.#PAKvENG https://t.co/EeHAN4jU63— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 30, 2022

Not to forget, England have arrived in Pakistan to play a Test match after after 17 years. It is quite a shame that such a much-awaited series gets off to a start like this. England had announced their playing 11 a day before. But it seems if the match starts tomorrow or even day after, we might see some regulars miss the game. Stokes, the captain himself, is down with sickness. So, it will be interesting to see what England's plans are if he fails to recover on time.