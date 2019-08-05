Brendon McCullum retires from all formats, Dale Steyn quits Tests

Legendary New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum and South African speedster Dale Steyn on Monday announced their decision to retire from the game.

McCullum will retire from all formats at the end of the ongoing Global Canada T20 League. Steyn, on the other hand, will continue to represent South Africa in white-ball cricket, after retiring from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The Kiwi cricketer described his style of cricket as 'full noise, full-throttle' in a statement which was released on his official Twitter handle.

"My style of cricket has always been full noise, full throttle. From Culling Park to Lords and everything in between, there has been some wonderful memories. Unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great," said McCullum.

He further discussed his career in the shortest format of the game, expressing his happiness after experiencing various challenges. McCullum stated that he was leaving the game knowing that he left no stone unturned, going on to reveal media and coaching as the next chapter of his life.

"In T20 cricket, I've enjoyed so many varied challenges, I can leave the game knowing I left no stone unturned The next chapter, in both media and coaching will challenge me further. It's been one hell of a ride but I've always maintained that all good things must come to an end," he added.

Steyn expressed his sadness on walking away from a format of the game which he believed was the 'best version'. The South African speedster further added that Test cricket had the ability to test any cricketer mentally, physically and emotionally.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally," he said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

The 36-year-old expressed his desire to devote his full focus on ODIs and T20s in order to maximise his full potential and ensure longevity.

"It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport," concluded Steyn.