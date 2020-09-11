Caribbean Premier League 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders thrash St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets to emerge champions

Trinbago Knight Riders emerged as the champions of the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after finishing the tournament unbeaten following a crushing eight-wicket win over St Lucia Zouks in the final at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday evening.

Kieron Pollard-led Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field first in the summit showdown of the CPL.

St Lucia Zouks lost opener Rahkeem Cornwall cheaply for eight runs on a Ali Khan delivery.

Cornwall's opening partner Mak Deyal (27-ball 29) and Andre Fletcher (27-ball 39) then joined forces to stitch a crucial 67-run stand for the second wicket before falling victim to Fawad Ahmed and Pollard, respectively.

Subsequently, Roston Chase and Najibullah Zadran also failed to convert their good starts into big scores and departed for 22 and 24 runs, respectively.

Following the duo's departure, the rest of St Lucia Zouks' batting line-up fell like a pack of cards to get eventually bundled out for 154.

Pollard was the pick of the bowlers for Trinbago Knight Riders with figures of four for 30. Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan bagged two wickets each, while Akeal Hosein also chipped in with a wicket.

In reply, Trinbago lost opener Tion Webster (5) and first drop Tim Seifert (4) cheaply.

However, opener Lendl Simmons (84) not only smashed a quick-fire knock of 49-ball 89, including eight boundaries and four sixes, but also stitched a huge partnership of 138 runs with Darren Bravo (58) to help his side cross the mark in just 18.1 overs.

For St Lucia Zouks, only Roston Chase and Scott Kuggeleijin managed to add a wicket each in their account.

Lendl Simmons was declared 'Man of the Match' for his decent show with the bat.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 157/2 (Simmons 84*, Bravo 58*; Chase 1/13) beat St Lucia Zouks 154 all out (Fletcher 39, Deyal 29; Pollard 4/30) by 8 wickets.