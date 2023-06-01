Chennai Super Kings Players Reveal MS Dhoni’s Dressing Room Speech After Winning IPL 2023 Title, Skipper Said ‘Yeh Zaroor Sochna…’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players like Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande have become Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the first time in their career. But more than that the Mumbai duo have grown as cricketers under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Dube ended the IPL 2023 season after the second-highest six-hitter with 35 sixes, behind South African skipper Faf du Plessis while Deshpande ended up as the sixth highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in 16 matches.

The duo revealed MS Dhoni’s inspirational dressing room speech after CSK won their record-equalling fifth IPL title. “He told everyone hard work is paid off, but do remember what we did right this year and where we went wrong. Mahi bhai said, ‘Yeh season tumko kya seekha ke gaya hai, aur aage kya karna hai, yeh zaroor sochna’,” Deshpande was quoted as saying by Indian Express newspaper.

Mumbai all-rounder Dube ended up as CSK’s third highest run-getter after Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad with 418 runs in 16 matches with 3 fifties and a strike-rate of 158.33. “Mahi bhai gave me clarity of thought. He told me what my role is. It was simple tujhe jaake team ka run rate badhana hai. (You have to increase the run rate). Even if I get out early no problem but try to complete the task given. The brief was clear,” Dube told the Indian Express newspaper.

Although Deshpande was expensive while bowling but he ended up as the leading wicket-taker for CSK. “Once I didn’t bowl well, he said not to worry. Don’t get bog down and just follow the process. Once during presentation he had said that the new impact rule, 200 plus score is the new normal. His mind is clear when he speaks. He gave the surety which is what (young) players want,” Deshpande told the newspaper.

Both Dube and Deshpande will be hoping that Dhoni will be back in 2024 to guide them further but the CSK skipper will probably need to undergo surgery after playing with an injured knee throughout the IPL 2023 season. “Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.