Team India has started their preparations for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team will face off against Australia in the summit showdown at The Oval, starting June 7.

In a recent video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Indian cricketers were seen engrossed in an intense training session. Under the watchful guidance of coach Rahul Dravid, the team displayed great determination and focus.

In the video, players like Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara are seen preparing for the match and getting into their respective mindsets. Among them, Pujara appeared to be in the best form, displaying aggression against the bowlers. He is among the few Indian batters entering the WTC final with a significant amount of practice in red-ball cricket.

India will be making their second consecutive appearance in the WTC final. In the previous edition from 2019-2021, they reached the final but were defeated by New Zealand in Southampton. This time, India are determined to go all the way and win the prestigious title.

On the other hand, Australia will be participating in the WTC final for the first time. Led by Pat Cummins, they have shown exceptional skills throughout this cycle and are determined to turn their impressive form into a championship victory.

Pujara captained the Sussex County team in the 2023 County Championship Division Two, where he emerged as the top run-scorer for his team. In six innings, he scored an impressive total of 545 runs with a strike rate of 64.80 and an excellent average of 68.12.

India squad for the WTC final: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav; Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav