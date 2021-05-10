हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle chills in Maldives, enjoys jumbo lobster burger - WATCH

Chris Gayle has always been a fans' favourite. Be his destructive batting or his antics, both on and off the pitch, the Universe Boss has always found a way to leave his fans in awe.  

Chris Gayle chills out in quarantine, has the 'biggest' burger (Screengrab)

In this latest episode, Gayle shared a video on Instagram, in which the Punjab Kings batsman can be seen enjoying a king size lobster burger. "Breaking News: This is the biggest burger the UniverseBoss ever had! #JumboLobsterBurger," the West Indies international captioned the video. 

Gayle, who holds the record for most sixes in the IPL (357), is part of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League. In the latest campaign, which got suspended midway after COVID-positive cases emerged inside the bio-bubble,  Gayle had a less-than-fruitful outing by his high standards.

The 41-year-old aggregated 178 runs in eight matches at an average of 25.42 with a highest of 46. His strike rate of 133.83 was also slightly below than the 149.45 career strike rate. 

Meanwhile, the Punjab franchise also had a dreadful outing in the 14th edition of IPL and currently stand at the sixth position on the eight-team points table, with just three wins from eight games. 

