Colombo Strikers Vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 20 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch CS Vs GT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

It will be a clash between the bottom two teams of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 when Chamika Karunaratne’s Colombo Strikers will be up against Dasun Shanaka-led Galle Titans in match No. 20 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. Both Strikers and Titans have 6 points each from 7 matches but are in 5th and 4th place respectively.

Strikers, who feature Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in their lineup, are right at the bottom due to their poor net run-rate of -0.672 while Titans have an NRR of -0.269. However, a win for either side will propel them straight third position as third-placed Jaffna Kings also have 6 points from 8 matches.

The Strikers are coming into this clash with an impressive win over second-placed B-Love Kandy in their last game. After posting 169 for 9, the Strikers restricted Kandy side to 160 for 8 to notch up an impressive 9-run win.



The Titans also won their last match against Jaffna Kings, bundling out their opponent for just 89 and then overhauled the target in just 13.3 overs.

Here are all the details about Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 HERE…

When is Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 going to take place?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 will be held on Tuesday, August 15.

Where is Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 going to take place?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 start?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 on TV in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Colombo Strikers vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 20 Predicted 11

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, Nipun Dananjaya, MNK Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chamika Karunaratne (C), Mohammad Nawaz, LU Igalagamage (wk), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Galle Titans: Chad Bowes, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), S Prasanna, Shakib Al Hasan, SMLD Samarakoon, Sohan de Livera (wk), Tim Seifert, Kasun Rajitha, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lahiru Kumara