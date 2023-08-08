trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646336
Colombo Strikers Vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 13 Livestreaming, Dream11 Prediction: When And Where To Watch CS Vs JK LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Niroshan Dickwella’s Colombo Strikers will take on Jaffna Kings in the 13th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Pallekelle, on Tuesday.

The match no. 13 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season will have Colombo Strikers and Jaffna Kings locking horns with each other on Tuesday night at the Pallekele Stadium. Babar Azam scored a sensational hundred to get Colombo Strikers a much-needed victory in their previous contest. Currently, all five teams in the tournament have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. (Watch: Babar Azam Toys With Bowlers In LPL 2023, Smashes 10th T20 Ton)

Here are all the details about Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Pallekele HERE…

When is Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 going to take place?


The Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 will be held on Monday, August 7.

Where is Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 going to take place?

The Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 will be held at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 start?

The Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 on TV in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 in India?

The Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, C Asalanka, P Nissanka

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nawaz, Chamika Karunaratne, D Wellalage

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, M Pathirana

Colombo Strikers vs Jaffna Kings Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 13 Predicted 11

Colombo Strikers: Babar Azam, Pathum Nissanka, MNK Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, D Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Mohammad Nawaz, Niroshan Dickwella (C), Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Jaffna Kings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Charith Asalanka, Towhid Hridoy, David Miller, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Dunith Wellalage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara.

