Coronavirus COVID-19: Sachin Tendulkar takes up WHO's Safe Hands Challenge--Watch

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has recently took up the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Safe Hands Challenge in order to raise awareness about the importance of washing hands amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the world this year.

The Safe Hands Challenge has been doing rounds on social media these days since the WHO initiated it to create awareness about the deadly COVID-19.

This challenge requires a person to wash his or her hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser and post the video of the same on social media while also nominating three others to take up the challenge.

Tendulkar recently joined the WHO's new initiative when he posted a video of himself washing his hands thoroughly on his official Twitter handle.

Along with the video in which Tendulkar could be seen talking about the importance of washing hands with soap, the master blaster wrote that in order to stop the spread of this virus, everyone should ensure to wash their hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Take a look at the video:

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 11,000 people and has affected more than 2,75,000 persons globally. It has affected more than 250 people in India and claimed the lives of four in the country.

The WHO recently declared the coronavirus as 'pandemic'.