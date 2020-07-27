हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CPL

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in opener; check full schedule

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on a winning note when they lock horns with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in opener; check full schedule
Official logo of CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on a winning note when they lock horns with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.

The 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 to September 10.

A total of 23 matches will be hosted by the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi finals and final. Meanwhile, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the remaining 10 games. 

The upcoming edition of the CPL will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the complete schedule:

Matches to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Date Time Matches
August 18, 2020 10 a.m Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 18, 2020 5:30 pm Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 19, 2020 10 a.m Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks
August 19, 2020 5:30 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 20, 2020 10 a.m St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents
August 20, 2020 5:30 pm Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 22, 2020 10 a.m St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks
August 22, 2020 5:30 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 23, 2020 10 a.m Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
August 24, 2020 5:30 pm Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks

Matches to be played at Queen’s Park Oval:

Date Time Matches
August 25, 2020 10 a.m St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
August 25, 2020 5.30 p. m Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
August 26, 2020 10 a.m St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 26, 2020 5.30 p. m Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 27, 2020 10 a.m St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
August 27, 2020 5.30 p. m Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 29, 2020 10 a.m Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
August 29, 2020 5.30 p. m St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
August 30, 2020 10 a.m Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
August 30, 2020 5.30 p. m St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors

Matches to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Date Time Matches
September 1, 2020 10 a.m Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 1, 2020 5.30 p.m Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
September 2, 2020 10 a.m Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
September 2, 2020 5.30 p.m St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 3, 2020 10 a.m Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
September 3, 2020 5.30 p.m Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 5, 2020 10 a.m Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
September 5, 2020 5.30 p.m Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
September 6, 2020 10 a.m St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
September 6, 2020 5.30 p.m St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
September 8, 2020 TBC Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)
September 8, 2020 TBC Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
September 10, 2020 TBC Final

Reflecting on the upcoming edition of the  tournament, CPL CEO Damien O’Donohoe said that though this year's tournament will be entirely different, the standard of the event will be higher than ever.

“This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return," the CPL official statement quoted O'Donohie as saying.

 

 

 

Tags:
CPLCaribbean Premier LeagueTrinbago Knight RidersGuyana Amazon WarriorsCricket
Next
Story

Emirates Cricket Board confirms receiving BCCI's Letter of Intent to host IPL 2020
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M14S

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Does Congress not have political values?