CPL 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in opener; check full schedule

Trinbago Knight Riders will look to kickstart their campaign at the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on a winning note when they lock horns with last year's runner-ups Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 18.
The 33-match season will see the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world playing across the two venues in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 to September 10.
A total of 23 matches will be hosted by the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi finals and final. Meanwhile, the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the remaining 10 games.
The upcoming edition of the CPL will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect the players as well as all those people who are involved in the league amid coronavirus pandemic.
Take a look at the complete schedule:
Matches to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
|Date
|Time
|Matches
|August 18, 2020
|10 a.m
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
|August 18, 2020
|5:30 pm
|Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|August 19, 2020
|10 a.m
|Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks
|August 19, 2020
|5:30 pm
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|August 20, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents
|August 20, 2020
|5:30 pm
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
|August 22, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks
|August 22, 2020
|5:30 pm
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs
|August 23, 2020
|10 a.m
|Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents
|August 24, 2020
|5:30 pm
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks
Matches to be played at Queen’s Park Oval:
|Date
|Time
|Matches
|August 25, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Barbados Tridents
|August 25, 2020
|5.30 p. m
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors
|August 26, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
|August 26, 2020
|5.30 p. m
|Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs
|August 27, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|August 27, 2020
|5.30 p. m
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
|August 29, 2020
|10 a.m
|Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
|August 29, 2020
|5.30 p. m
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs
|August 30, 2020
|10 a.m
|Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks
|August 30, 2020
|5.30 p. m
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Matches to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy
|Date
|Time
|Matches
|September 1, 2020
|10 a.m
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
|September 1, 2020
|5.30 p.m
|Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents
|September 2, 2020
|10 a.m
|Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|September 2, 2020
|5.30 p.m
|St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors
|September 3, 2020
|10 a.m
|Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
|September 3, 2020
|5.30 p.m
|Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors
|September 5, 2020
|10 a.m
|Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
|September 5, 2020
|5.30 p.m
|Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents
|September 6, 2020
|10 a.m
|St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
|September 6, 2020
|5.30 p.m
|St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs
|September 8, 2020
|TBC
|Semi final 1 (1st v 4th)
|September 8, 2020
|TBC
|Semi final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)
|September 10, 2020
|TBC
|Final
Reflecting on the upcoming edition of the tournament, CPL CEO Damien O’Donohoe said that though this year's tournament will be entirely different, the standard of the event will be higher than ever.
“This year will be a different CPL, but the standard will be higher than ever. We have seen the appetite for live sport since it has returned after a prolonged absence, and the interest in CPL will be higher than ever with it being the first franchise T20 tournament to return," the CPL official statement quoted O'Donohie as saying.