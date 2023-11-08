Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is in the for of his life with the ball in hand. The India pace was rested for the first four matches of the Men in Blue before the Hardik Pandya injured forced the management to include him in the side. Since then, Shami has been on a roll, picking 14 wickets from 4 matches, including two five-fors.

Shami has been winning on the field but is fighting a legal battle with wife Hasin Jahan, who had earlier accused her of adultery and match fixing in the past. She gave a shocking statement, saying that she is not going to wish the best to her former husband. However, she added that she is happy to see Shami do well as that means he will earn well to keep her and their daughter's future secure.

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him," Jahan said during an interview for News Nation.

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega. (Whatever it is, if he [Shami] is performing well, will stay in Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future)," Jahan was quoted as saying on News Nation.

A few years ago, Hasin Jahan, Shami's wife, accused cricketer of a series of allegations including adultery, match-fixingnand domestic violence. BCCI had withheld his contract after the accusations. However, after investigations, BCCI did not find the match fixing claims to be true and got himself back into the contract.

Hasin had also lodged an FIR against Shami at Jadavpur police station. She had revealed that Shami chatted and talked with different women and also shared the telephone recordings.

Shami went through a tough time in his personal life from 2018 to 2020 and even the thought of ending his life came to him. Not once, but thrice. He had revealed the same to his captain Rohit Sharma over an Instagram chat. But Shami rose through the tough period. Ahead of the pandemic, he built nets at his Farmhouse in UP and started bowling for long hours as the world came to a standstill due to the virus. His effors came good as Shami only became better from thereon across formats for India.

He was picked by Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League in the 2022 Mega Auctions and helped them to the first title the same year.