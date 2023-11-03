Cricket World Cup 2023: Amid Rumours Of Shahid Afridi Becoming New PCB Chief, Ex-Captain Meets Zaka Ashraf - WATCH

On Thursday (November 3) at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, received a visit from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi amid rumours of him becoming new PCB Chief. Young cricket players should be developed into future stars and favourably shaped into well-rounded representations of Pakistan cricket, according to Shahid Afridi. Additionally, he was impressed and grateful for Mr. Zaka Ashraf's work and services to Pakistani cricket.

During the meeting, Mr Zaka Ashraf acknowledged Shahid Afridi's dedication and contribution towards the game. He said: "We admire you as a hero of Pakistan, and you have proved to be a great ambassador of the country with both your exceptional talent displayed on the field and your conduct off the field. We would love to have your experience for the betterment of Pakistan cricket."

Recently, a Pakistan tv channel shared a picture of a chat which is allegedly linked to Babar Azam.

The text, as displayed by the Pakistani channel, read: "Babar, there's also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he's not answering. Have you called him recently?", the sender by the name of Salman wrote.

The receiver, whose name was saved as 'Babar Azam New', responded saying,"Salam Salman bhai, ma ny to sir ko koi call nai ke (Hello Salman brother, I did not call sir)."

Things have not been smooth for Pakistan cricket since the Asia Cup 2023 as they have lost in the ongoing World Cup as well. The Men in Green have only won 3 games out of the seven played so far.

After the alleged chat went viral, Afridi had a bold statement about Pakistan chairman as he said," Zaka Ashraf is not a club chairman. He is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. He should observe many things. I am surprised that you are calling up owners of media houses that 'he is saying so and so about me." You are the chairman. You do your job and deliver. People are saying things about you because you have given them the opportunity to do so."