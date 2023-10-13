trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674603
Cricket World Cup 2023 India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Release List Of Stars To Perform At Pre-Match Show In Ahmedabad; Check Here

There was no opening ceremony ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 opener on October 5. But BCCI has invited three top singers from India to perform ahead of the IND vs PAK clash on October 8.

The fans cannot wait for the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, especially those lucky ones who have the tickets for the epic contest on October 14, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. They should be doubly happy now after knowing the the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a pre-match show before the match. The game is set to be played from 2 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm as this will be a day-night affair at the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

The pre-match show will begin at 12.30 pm IST, which means that fans will be allowed to enter the ground at least four hours prior to the first ball. So, if you have the match tickets for the India vs Pakistan match, reach the venue on time. Otherwise, you will miss some of India's top singing superstars perform right before the match. 

Who is perfomring at the pre-match show before IND-Pak clash?

BCCI, on its X account, informed the fans that there will be three singers who have been invited to perform at the pre-match show on October 14. They are Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan. The board also informed the fans that the 'Musicial Odyssey' will begin at 12.30 pm IST.

Notably, there was no opening ceremony for the World Cup this year. The tournament kickstarted on October 5 with the England vs New Zealand match at the same venue. However, there was no grand opening ceremony planned as BCCI wanted to hold a pre-match show before the epic India vs Pakistan clash.

The World Cup is also seeing fans not filling up the stadiums, even for India matches. It could be due to fault in the ticketing system as fans have earlier complained of facing hassles while booking tickets. As a result, BCCI released more tickets for the fans, in thousands, for the India vs Pakistan match. The other reason for fans not coming to the stadium, especially for the day matches, is the weather factor. In north as well as south India, the temperature is still high, leading to fans choosing to arrive only be evening. 

The India vs Pakistan clash will be an exception as this is the 'Mother of All Battles'. Don't be surprised if you see the fans standing in queue to enter the Narendra Modi stadium from the morning itself.     

