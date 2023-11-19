Cricket World Cup 2023: Faridabad School Postpones Unit Test for Epic India vs Australia Final

A school in Faridabad, Haryana, has postponed its unit test for Classes VI to XII scheduled for Monday, November 20, 2023, to Tuesday, November 21, 2023, in view of the ICC Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia. The school, DAV Public School, Sector-14, Faridabad, issued an office order on November 17, 2023, stating that the decision to postpone the test was taken in view of the numerous requests received from the student body and the understanding that cricket is a great way to bring families together.

The school principal, Anita Gautam, has urged students to perform well in the upcoming examinations as a way of thanking the school for giving them this family time. She has also asked everyone to pray together that the Indian cricket team brings home the World Cup.

The news of the school postponing its unit test due to the World Cup final has gone viral on social media, with many netizens praising the school for its decision. Some people have also joked that the school is doing more for the nation than the Indian cricket team itself.

India Vs Australia World Cup 2023: Final Awaits

After a two-decade wait, the cricketing world will witness a clash of titans as India and Australia lock horns in the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, rekindling a rivalry that has captivated fans for generations. The two cricketing giants will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

The last time these two cricketing powerhouses met in a World Cup final was in 2003, a match that etched itself into the annals of cricketing history. Australia, led by the indomitable Ricky Ponting, emerged victorious, lifting the coveted trophy after a dominant performance. However, this time around, India enters the final as the undisputed favorites, having exhibited remarkable consistency and a winning streak that has stretched to ten matches.

The stage is set for an epic showdown between two cricketing giants, each vying for supremacy on the global stage. The 2023 World Cup final promises to be a spectacle of cricketing brilliance, a clash of titans that will leave an indelible mark on the sport's history.