Cricket World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami And Jasprit Bumrah Are 'Deadly' In Nets, Says KL Rahul India Vs Netherlands

India's pacers Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been in excellent form in this Cricket World Cup 2023. The trio has provided India with plenty of wickets in all the matches played so far inside the powerplay. That has been a big reason why no team has been able to post a massive total in front of India. India's wicketkeeper and batter KL Rahul says that facing the likes of Shami and Bumrah in the nets is some experience.

During an interview with Star Sports, Rahul played the 'This or That' game. When asked to choose between facing Bumrah and Shami in the nets, he responded, "Both are deadly." Shami and Bumrah have been India's standout bowlers in the World Cup, with impressive performances.

In terms of his own role, when asked whether he prefers KL Rahul the wicketkeeper or batsman, Rahul expressed a preference for the latter. In his 69 ODIs, Rahul has amassed 2,536 runs at an average of 48.76, including six centuries and 16 fifties. In the current World Cup, he has scored 245 runs in seven innings at an average of 61.25, with a highest score of 97*.

Reflecting on memorable innings, Rahul favored his 97* against Australia in the WC campaign opener at Chennai over his knock of 111* against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which marked his comeback after an injury. In the Australia match, where India was 2/3 while chasing 200, Rahul's partnership with Virat Kohli led to a six-wicket victory.

When asked about the challenging spinners to keep wickets to, Rahul chose Ravindra Jadeja over Kuldeep Yadav. Both Jadeja and Kuldeep have been crucial spin options for India in the World Cup.

Regarding his playing style, Rahul revealed that while the On Drive is his favorite shot, he believes he executes the Pick Up Shot more effectively. In terms of favorite non-cricket sports, he chose football over tennis, with Manchester United legend David Beckham being his preferred non-cricket legend over Swiss tennis great Roger Federer.

In the debate between non-Indian cities, Rahul favored London over Melbourne. Additionally, he expressed a preference for action movies over the drama genre and chose Batman over Superman in the superhero showdown.