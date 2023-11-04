Pakistan required a miracle to overcome the record 402-run total, and their left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman produced just that to enable his team survive the 2023 World Cup and defeat New Zealand by a remarkable 21-run margin via DLS in Bengaluru. After the win, an old video of Shadab Khan from the T20 World Cup went viral as rain somehow helped Pakistan to beat the Kiwis.

Watch the video here:

Rain came in as went ahead on DLS pic.twitter.com/HREC6rnNqT — (@ImRanjha12) November 4, 2023

" Weather played its part but can't take away from Pakistan. Zaman - the ground wasn't big enough for him. They played exceptionally well and gave themselves every chance. Match getting shortened brings both teams closer together. Would've been nice to have the full 50. Was tricky to protect the shorter side. Full credit, they deserved the result today. I thought the contributions throughout were great. Clearly a very good surface. Can be tough on the bowlers sometimes. Rachin is batting absolutely beautifully. There's always small margins with the ball. If you get a wicket or two, you can take the short side out of it with the left-right combo. But we couldn't do that," said Kane Williamson after the defeat.

Earlier, Pakistan tearaway Haris Rauf had a bitter-sweet ICC Cricket World Cup outing against New Zealand, as he reached a career milestone of 150 international wickets but also entered the record books for the wrong reasons.

In what was a must-win match against the Kiwis, Rauf took one wicket for 85 runs in 10 overs at an economy rate of 8.5. He claimed the wicket of batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

In 99 matches, Rauf now has 150 international wickets at an average of over 24 and a strike rate of 21.31, with his best bowling figures reading 5/18. The speedster has one Test wicket in one match, 66 ODI scalps in 36 matches at an average of 26.63 with best figures of 5/18. In T20Is, his preferred format, Rauf has 83 wickets in 62 matches at an average of 21.71, with the best figures of 4/18. (With ANI inputs)