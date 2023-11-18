A lot has been spoken and heard about the pitches Team India have played in this ongoing World Cup so far. Many have raised fingers that the home team have got the advantage of pitches being curated in the favour of their game playing style while many have shut the critics by justifying it's same for both teams, which is eventually true. Similarly, Australia captain Pat Cummins also refused to accept that something is fishy with the pitches when India play in the ongoing tournament deeming the scene as 'same for both teams'.

When asked about what kind of pitch Australia are expecting on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the 2023 ODI World Cup final Cummins replied, "we'll be ready in terms of anything they’ll throw at us." (WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Dravid Go Out For Dinner Together In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023 Final)

The response came as part of a question in the press conference if the pitch would give India an advantage. "It's the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your wicket in your own country has some advantages, similar to wickets that you’ve been playing your whole life. But we've played a lot of cricket over here." (From Tendulkar's Desert Storm To Sreesanth's Aggressive Celebration: Top 10 Iconic Moments From IND vs AUS Rivalry - In Pics)

"I think, of all the venues, perhaps this venue – the toss isn't as important as, say, a Mumbai Wankhede Stadium or other venues. So, we'll be ready in terms of anything they'll throw at us. Yeah, we'll wait and see, but we'll make sure we have some plans," he added.

Ahead of what is being billed as a mouth-watering finale of the ongoing ODI World Cup between hosts India and five-time world champions Australia, Oz skipper Pat Cummins on Saturday said that a "good wicket" may be on offer for the title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The highly anticipated clash between the two cricketing giants will mark a fitting end to what has been a spectacular event so far. Addressing a press conference before the two teams cross swords in the battle to crown the new world champions, the Australia skipper also weighed in on the controversy around the last-minute change of pitch for India's semifinal clash with New Zealand.

Asked if he had a look at the surface on which the final will be played, Cummins said, "Again, I'm not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They've only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket."

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricketing arena, has, so far, hosted four matches in the tournament, with spinners contributing significantly to the outcome of these games. Even though pacers have claimed a total of 35 wickets in the tournament, the spinners have also had a fair share of the spoils, scalping 22 wickets. Overall, the spinners have turned out to be more economical in comparison to the speedsters.

The tweakers also left a telling impression in the middle overs of games while the pacers, especially the Indian trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, have been lethal in the opening overs. Both the finalists this year have played a match apiece at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav produced a deadly spell in the league clash against Pakistan at Ahmedabad, scalping 2/35. While leggie Adam Zampa picked up 3/21 against England at the same stadium in the league phase. With regard to the speed merchants, Bumrah was influential for the hosts at Ahmedabad with figures of 2/19 against the traditional rivals. For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood came up with lethal spells against England, scalping 2/49 each.