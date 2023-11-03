As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 intensifies, cricket fans around the globe are gearing up for a monumental clash between New Zealand and Pakistan in match number 35. However, one crucial factor that might influence the outcome of this highly anticipated encounter is the unpredictable Bengaluru weather. With both teams striving for a spot in the semi-finals, the weather forecast has become a central point of discussion and concern.

The Head-to-Head Battle:

New Zealand and Pakistan, historically competitive in the ODI format, are set to lock horns at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Karnataka. The pitch and weather conditions hold immense significance, potentially altering the strategies and gameplay for both sides.

The Historical Rivalry:

The statistics paint a close contest between the two cricketing giants in their ODI history. Out of the 115 matches played between these teams, Pakistan holds a slender lead with 60 victories, while New Zealand has secured 51 wins. Notably, three matches concluded without a result, demonstrating the competitive nature of their encounters.

Pitch Conditions:

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, known for its batsmen-friendly pitches and short boundaries, has always favoured high-scoring contests. With its characteristic favourable bounce, the ground usually witnesses impressive first-inning totals, averaging around 307 runs. Bowlers will have to strategize meticulously to navigate these conditions.

The Weather Conundrum:

The weather forecast for the match day, Saturday, November 4, points to a concerning prediction. According to AccuWeather, a 68% chance of rain is anticipated during the daytime. The possibility of precipitation slightly decreases to 25% as the day progresses into the evening, indicating potentially clearer conditions. However, a persisting cloud cover might remain throughout the day, influencing the gameplay significantly.