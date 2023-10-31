Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Pakistan Jump Above Afghanistan In World Cup Points Table Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi

In a crucial encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan faced Bangladesh in a high-stakes match that would impact their chances of making it to the semifinals. Pakistan successfully chased down a target of 204, securing a vital victory by seven wickets.

Pakistan is ahead of Afghanistan in points table because it has 6 points in 7 matches while afghanistan has 6 in 6 so

6X7 =42

6X6 =36

42>36 , So Pakistan is ahead pic.twitter.com/vcEj0kNKiz — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) October 31, 2023

Points Table Standings

With this win, Pakistan has improved its position on the points table. They now have six points from seven matches, sitting in the fifth position. This victory has boosted their net run rate and revived their hopes of making it to the semifinals.

Here's a look at the current ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table:

India - 12 points

South Africa - 10 points

New Zealand - 8 points

Australia - 8 points

Pakistan - 6 points

Afghanistan - 6 points

Sri Lanka - 4 points

Netherlands - 4 points

Bangladesh (Eliminated) - 2 points

England - 2 points

While Pakistan's position has improved, it's worth noting that Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semifinals have been dashed. The Tigers are currently at the bottom of the table, with just two points from seven matches. Their negative net run rate makes it impossible for them to secure a semifinal spot.

Pakistan's Bowling Prowess

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat, but the Pakistan bowlers came out all guns blazing, limiting the Bangladeshi batsmen to a modest total of 204. Shaheen Afridi was the star with the ball, taking three crucial wickets for just 23 runs in his 9 overs. His fiery pace and pinpoint accuracy put Bangladesh on the back foot from the outset. Other bowlers, including Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr, also contributed with timely breakthroughs.

Bangladesh Struggles with the Bat

Bangladesh's batting was marred by early wickets as they lost their first two batsmen for just six runs. Litton Das played a fighting innings, scoring 45, but lacked support from his teammates. Mahmudullah provided some stability with a well-crafted 56, but the Bangladeshi captain, Shakib Al Hasan, contributed 43 runs, a decent performance, given the circumstances.

Pakistan's Clinical Batting Display

Pakistan's chase got off to a solid start, with Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman forming a partnership of 128 runs for the first wicket. Abdullah Shafique's aggressive 68 and Fakhar Zaman's sublime 81 put Pakistan in a commanding position. Despite losing a few wickets in the middle overs, Pakistan comfortably achieved the target with more than 17 overs to spare.

As the tournament progresses, the competition for the remaining semifinal berths is heating up. The battle for the top four spots promises to provide more exciting cricketing action in the coming days. Pakistan's victory against Bangladesh has certainly added an intriguing twist to the World Cup narrative, and fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the next set of matches to see how the points table evolves.