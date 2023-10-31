In a thrilling encounter at the Eden Gardens, Pakistan's fast-bowling sensation, Shaheen Afridi, left the cricketing world awestruck with a delivery reminiscent of the legendary Wasim Akram. This iconic moment took place during the PAK vs BAN World Cup clash, where Shaheen Afridi showcased his magic on the field, replicating a delivery that cricket fans still fondly remember from the 1992 World Cup final.

Afridi's Resurgence in Style

Shaheen Afridi has been in phenomenal form throughout the ICC World Cup 2023, and his performance in the recent match against Bangladesh exemplified his prowess as a fast bowler. His unplayable delivery to dismiss Mahmudullah Riyad will be etched in cricketing history for years to come.

The Wasim Akram Connection

The cricketing fraternity witnessed a déjà vu moment as Shaheen Afridi bowled a delivery that bore an uncanny resemblance to the one bowled by Wasim Akram to England's Allan Lamb in the 1992 World Cup final. Commentators couldn't help but draw parallels, and fans of the game were quick to appreciate the skill and precision involved in replicating such an iconic delivery.

The Masterstroke Against Mahmudullah Riyad

Mahmudullah Riyad, who was in sublime form, stood as the last line of defense for Bangladesh, with 56 runs to his name. Pakistan's skipper, Babar Azam, entrusted Shaheen Afridi with the crucial task of breaking Mahmudullah's resilience. The lanky left-arm pacer delivered a beauty of a ball, angling it perfectly to the on-side, leaving Mahmudullah completely bamboozled. The stumps were sent rattling, and Mahmudullah's innings came to a premature end.

Shaheen Afridi's Match-Winning Performance

Shaheen Afridi wasn't done after his stunning dismissal of Mahmudullah. He continued his rampage, scalping two more wickets, including Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan. His final figures of 3 wickets for just 23 runs, including a maiden over, demonstrated his absolute dominance on the field.

Pakistan's Bowling Unit Shines

Shaheen Afridi was well-supported by his fellow bowlers, with Haris Rauf picking up 2 wickets, Mohammad Wasim Jr. taking 3, and contributions from Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed. Their collective efforts restricted Bangladesh to a total of 204, a target that Pakistan comfortably chased down, securing a vital victory in their quest for World Cup glory.