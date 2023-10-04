Pakistan cricket team lost both the warm-up matches, vs New Zealand and then vs Australia, ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 thta starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad. The one thing that has become a worry for Pakistan is their top-order batting as well as fielding. In the warm-up match vs Australia, one saw two fielders in the outfield make a mess of a simple save in the deep. The visuals were very embarrassing for a world-class team.

Shadab Khan, who was leading the side as Babar did not take part in the whole 100-over match, took a pot shot at his own fielders in the post-match press conference, stating that the players seem to be eating too much Hyderabadi biryani.

Since the Pakistani players have landed in Hyderabad, they seem to be feasting on the world-famous Hyderabadi biryani. Upon their arrival at the Hyderabad hotel, the Pakistani players were served with plates of biryani which they relished. It seems the taste has caught up and has become very difficult for some players to let it go.

Speaking to commentator Harsha Bhogle after the warm-up, Shadab said, "We are eating it daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow."

Ground fielding and catching has been an issue with Pakistan for a long time. Shadab is among the rare cricketers in the Pakistan setup who are very good in ground fielding and catching. But apart from him and some others, Pakistan's fielding remains a big headache for the management.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will be starting their campaign on October 6 in the match vs the Netherlands. The Men In Green may not take the Netherlands lightly as they possess a side who can punch above their weight on their day.

All eyes will be on Pakistan captain Babar, who along with most of the squad, will be playing an ODI for the first time. The Netherlands match provides him and other batters with the opportunity to slam a hundred. At the same time, keep an eye out on Shaheen Afridi as well. Shaheen is known for his first-spell outbursts. He will be aiming to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and needless to say, Shaheen does have it in him to pick the most wickets.