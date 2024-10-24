Crowd Greets Rohit Sharma with ‘Mumbai Cha Raja’ Chants During India vs New Zealand Second Test In Pune - Watch

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma has a huge fan base across the globe as one such incident transpired on the first day of the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday, October 24 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

After New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first, the Indian players stepped out on the ground and the vibe was electric as the fans kept on chanting “Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma.”

- Fans chanting "Mumbai Cha Raja" during the 2nd Test. pic.twitter.com/e2X824kC0G — Johns. (CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2024

Rohit had an average outing in the first Test match against New Zealand as he could only score 2 and 52 across his two innings. The Indian team also sustained an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test match against New Zealand.

“Would've batted as well. When you play a Test match like that, the first session didn't go our way. But we batted well in the second innings. We take a lot of positives from that and see how we can turn things around here. Always want to find ways to get back into the Test match when you're behind. That's what we did. Pitch is a little drier, yes. We do understand how important the first 10 overs are. Three changes - Siraj, KL and Kuldeep miss out. Akash Deep, Washington and Gill come in”, Rohit Sharma said at the time of the toss.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep have replaced KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in India’s playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.