Dambulla Aura Vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No 14 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch DA Vs GT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Dambulla Aura will look to climb to the top of the points table in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 when they take on Galle Titans in match No. 14 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. DA are currently in 2nd place on the points table with 6 points from 5 matches – same as table-toppers B-Love Kandy – but their net run-rate is slightly less at 0.364 as compared to BLK’s 0.498.

A win over Dasun Shanaka’s Galle Titans will take them to 8 points and the No. 1 place on the LPL 2023 points table. The Titans, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the five-team table with 4 points in 5 matches with a NRR of -0.740.

The Titans are coming into this match with a massive 89-run loss at the hands of BLK in their last game earlier this week in Pallekelle. Chasing 204 to win, the Titans were bundled out for just 114 with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming 4/17.



Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura, on the other hand, edged past defending champions Jaffna Kings by 9 runs in their last match. Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was the star of Aura’s win, claiming 3/20.

When is Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 will be held on Friday, August 11.

Where is Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 start?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 on TV in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 14 Predicted 11

Dambulla Aura: Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Dhananjaya de Silva, J Liyanage, Kusal Mendis (C), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Noor Ahmad, B Fernando, Hasan Ali

Galle Titans: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Shavon Daniel, Dasun Shanaka (C), SMA Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, SMLD Samarakoon, Tim Seifert (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha, Richard Ngarava