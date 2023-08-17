Dambulla Aura Vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch DA Vs GT LPL 2023 LIVE In India

Table-toppers Dambulla Aura (DA) will take on second-placed Galle Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. DA are entering the Playoffs stage with six wins in 8 matches with 12 points to their name.

The winner of this contest will directly book their berth in the LPL 2023 final on Sunday. While the losing side will take on winner of Eliminator between B-Love Kandy and Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 2 on Saturday.

Dasun Shanaka’s Galle Titans finished in 2nd place on the LPL 2023 points table with 8 points from 8 matches. GT booked their berth in the Playoffs with a massive eight-wicket win over Colombo Strikers earlier this week. The Titans bundled out the Strikers featuring Pakistan captain Babar Azam for just 74 and chased down the target in just 8.3 overs.



DA are also coming into the Playoffs with a 20-run win over B-Love Kandy in their last game. The Titans had won the opening match between the two sides via Super Over after the match had ended in a tie while Dhananjaya de Silva-led side took revenge in the next clash, winning by 7 wickets.

Dambulla Aura finish the league phase on top of the table! _#LPL2023 pic.twitter.com/vVQVMgIrPJ — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) August 14, 2023

Here are all the details about Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match HERE…

When is Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will be held on Thursday, August 17.

Where is Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match going to take place?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match start?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match on TV in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match in India?

The Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

Dambulla Aura vs Galle Titans Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Predicted 11

Dambulla Aura: LEK Edirisinghe, Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Dhananjaya de Silva (C), MADI Hemantha, Hayden Kerr, S Jayathilake, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ben McDermott, Shahnawaz Dahani, PM Liyanagamage

Galle Titans: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lasith Croospulle, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), S Prasanna, Shakib Al Hasan, SMLD Samarakoon, Liton Das (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara