IPL 2022

DC vs GT IPL 2022 Match No. 10 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch DC vs GT

IPL 2022 Match No. 10, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans live streaming details. Both DC and GT are coming into this fixture winning their first previous match of the tournament.

DC vs GT IPL 2022 Match No. 10 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch DC vs GT
Source: Twitter

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in Match no. 10 of the IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 2). Both teams started their campaign with wins and will look to continue their positive start to the tournament. Delhi Capitals will regain their squad strength in both the departments with Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan coming in.

On the other hand, a win over Lucknow Super Giants would've given them a boost but Gujarat Titans face a more experienced side this time on Saturday. Delhi Capitals have remained a top side in recent years and Gujarat Titans need to take them on with serious mindset to get a win.

Here are all the details of when and where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match:    

When will Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match be played?    

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match will be played on 2nd April, Saturday.    

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match be played? 

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Mumbai.    

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match start?

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.    

Which TV channels will the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match be broadcast?   

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network and Star Gold. The match will be live-telecasted on Star Sports channel.    

Where can I live stream Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match online?    

The live-streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 match can be seen on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

