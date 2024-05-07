DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals In Arun Jaitley Stadium, 730PM IST, Delhi

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be itching to get back to the top spot with a big win today in the 56th match of IPL 2024 as they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away game at Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. RR have slipped to the second spot after holding the top position for majority of the competition this year. But with KKR winning their last match, they have jumped to the top spot with 16 points and health NRR of 1.453. RR are second with same number of points but a slightly lesser NRR of 0.622. At the same time, DC are also aiming for a win as they need three on the trot to strengthen their chances of playoffs qualification. DC are currently placed at number 6th spot with 10 points from 11 matches. They must aim to win all remaining 3 to jump to 16 points which should increase their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

David Warner and Ishant Sharma are fit for the match today. This is good news for DC camp. Ishant is available for selection but a final call on Warner will be taken later. There are no injury concerns in RR camp. Choose you Dream11 team carefully by looking at which players are in form and which are available. Some of the must-picks are Jack Fraser-McGurk, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav. Take a look at our Dream11 team suggesiton below.

DC vs RR Predicted XI

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma

DC Probable XI: David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (C, wk), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Yadav

DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(vc), Rishabh Pant

Batters: Tristan Stubbs, Yashasvi Jaiswal, J Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Riyan Parag,

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzi Chahal

DC vs RR Squads

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara