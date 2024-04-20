DC vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad In Arun Jaitley Stadium, 730PM IST, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction DC vs SRH T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match saw the Capitals' return to Arun Jaitley Stadium and Rishabh Pant's impressive form after recovering from a car crash. Sunrisers posed a challenge with their explosive opening pair, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The powerplay battle between Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, and Sunrisers' left-handed openers was crucial. Both teams showcased contrasting recent forms: Capitals with three wins and four losses, Sunrisers with four wins and two losses. David Warner's potential return could bolster the Capitals' lineup. Pat Cummins posed a threat to Capitals' left-handers. Kuldeep Yadav's spin against Sunrisers' hitters and Heinrich Klaasen's spin-handling skills were crucial aspects. The pitch conditions favoured both batsmen and bowlers, with more grass cover promising better play. Capitals had a favourable record against Sunrisers, winning four out of their last five encounters. Overall, the match highlighted key player strategies, form indicators, and the potential impact of pitch conditions on the game's outcome.
Also Read: Who Is Prithvi Shaw's Girlfriend, Nidhi Tapadia? All You Need To Know About Delhi Capitals Opener's Love Life - In Pics
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction
Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Rishabh Pant
Batsmen – Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (c), Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders – Axar Patel, Aiden Markram
Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.
DC vs SRH Playing XI
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Sumit Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.
DC vs SRH Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Live Tv