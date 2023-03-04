Deandra Dottin Fit Or Unfit? West Indies Batter Exposes BCCI As Controversy Hits WPL 2023

Controversy has rocked the Women's Premier League (WPL) just hours before the opening game between the Gujarat Giants (GG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). GG had announced that Australian all-rounder Kim Garth would replace Deandra Dottin in their squad due to an injury. However, Dottin shocked everyone by revealing on social media that she was fit and healthy. In response to a 'Get Well Soon' message on Instagram, she wrote, "Get Well Soon from what may I ask?" She also tweeted that she was recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing, and she appreciated all the messages.

I think we have the 1st #WPL controversy @GujaratGiants need to come up with some clarity



No way to treat a legend#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/qGyrN8l2gH — Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) March 4, 2023

Dottin was bought by GG for Rs. 60 lakhs at last month's auction, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) also showed interest in buying her. Dottin had entered the auction for a base price of Rs. 40 lakhs. GG's signing of Garth, an Australian all-rounder, added to their mostly Australian core. The team is led by star opening batter Beth Mooney, and their head coach is former Australian captain Rachel Hayes. Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj serves as their mentor.

GG's line-up includes Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who is one of the joint-second most expensive players in the league along with Nat Silver. Among their Australian colleagues, they also have Anna Sutherland and Gerogia Wareham. Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana serves as their vice-captain, while Harleen Deol is among the current Indian international stars in their squad.

The controversy surrounding Dottin's injury is a significant setback for GG, given her reputation as one of the most destructive batters in the game. However, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact the team's performance in the upcoming tournament. GG's Australian-heavy squad is expected to be a tough challenge for their opponents, and their Indian stars will be eager to make an impact as well. Fans eagerly await the start of the 2023 WPL and the drama that comes with it.