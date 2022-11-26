Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 9 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DG vs NYS T10 match online and on TV?

Deccan Gladiators will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on New York Strikers in their third clash of Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday evening (November 26) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. DG have won both of their matches so far, beating Team Abu Dhabi in the first match while coming out as victors in the second vs Norther Warriors by 24 runs. They take on NYS, who are making debut this season in the league.

The one man in form for DG is Nicholas Pooran, who has struck two fifties so far in the tournament. Both coming in quick time. Against TAB, Pooran smashed 77 off just 33 balls that included 5 fours and 8 sixes respectively. The knock came at a strike rate of 233.33. Pooran was even better against the Warriors, scoring 80 off just 32 balls, that included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. His knock came at a strike rate of 250.

He is leading the Gladiators in this competition and up against will be his senior from the West Indies cricket team Kieron Pollard, who is leading the New York Strikers team.

Here's everything you need to know about T10 League clash between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers:

When will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs the New York Strikers (NYS) start?

The game will be conducted on November 26, Saturday.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) be played?

The match will be conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) begin?

The match will begin at 05:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Deccan Gladiators (DG) vs New York Strikers (NYS) match?

Deccan Gladiators vs New York Strikers match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.