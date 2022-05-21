हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar to make Bollywood debut opposite THIS actor, check here

Malti is excited for her debut and said that it was an amazing experience working with the Bhavin

Deepak Chahar&#039;s sister Malti Chahar to make Bollywood debut opposite THIS actor, check here
Source: Twitter

India and Chennai Super Kings cricketers Deepak Chahar's sister Malti is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with a film named `Ishq Pashmina`. This will be a love story that also stars Bhavin Bhanushali, who is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like `De De Pyaar De`, `Vellapanti` and `A.I. SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend`.

Malti is excited for her debut and said that it was an amazing experience working with the Bhavin.

"I`m so beyond happy to be a part of `Ishq Pashmina`. It was an amazing experience working with Bhavin, he is very an amazing co-actor, and our director Arvind, who I believe has done such a fine job at directing as it is a heavy responsibility. Zarina ma`am was so kind and patient with all of us and it was more than we could`ve asked for," she told IANS. 

Bhavin said, "The character in `Ishq Pashmina` was one of the main deciding factors of my involvement. It was a challenging role and I`m happy that I took it. I loved working with Malti, my co-star, a very sweet individual. Zarina ma`am did not make us feel that we are working with such a senior artist."

"I`m excited for the audience to see the film and be moved by the story. Arvind who is also debuting as a director like me and Malti gave his all in making this film. He is a very hardworking guy and I`m glad to get to work with him."

"The music in the film is top-notch and I have been in love with all the songs. It is going to be a really beautiful musical journey as well. I wish that the audience will love it just as much."

`Ishq Pashmina` will depict a soulful, poetic, and unusual love story which is bound to touch the hearts of the audience.

Besides Bhavin and Malti, the film includes a stellar cast such as veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, Kainat Arora, Gaurika Mishra, Vijay Mishra, Sunil Yash Chaurasiya and Vikram.

The film is directed by Arvind Pandey who is making a debut in direction with `Ishq Pashmina.`

In the words of the debutant director Arvind Pandey: "As it is mine, Bhavin`s and Malti`s movie debut, we gave our all to it and I believe this gives a very good perspective to the film. The whole cast and crew are overflowing with talent."

"The film has been completely shot and is currently under post-production and we makers can`t wait to share the excitement with the audience. Since I have also written the screenplay of this film, it is very close to my heart."

