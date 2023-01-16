Delhi Police lodge FIR over ‘lewd remarks’ on daughters of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni after DCW complaint

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a notice was sent by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) against objectionable remarks made online on daughters of cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. A senior police official said the matter is being pursued with Twitter.

DCW chief, Swati Maliwal also took to Twitter and said: “After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars.”

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, last week brought to notice the abuse that daughters of former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been receiving. She shared screenshots of the abuses by some fans on her social media and called for FIRs to be lodged. She tweeted: “Such nasty things about a 2-year-old & a 7-year-old girl? If you don't like a player, will you abuse his daughter? Issuing notice to police to register FIR.”

Vamika, former India captain Virat and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s daughter, turned 2 last week. She was born on January 11 in 2023. Virat and Anushka decided to not show her picture to the public and wherever they go, they request the TV media to not click their daughter as the parents want to keep her away from the cameras and attention of the world in order to give her a simple upbringing.

On the other hand, Ziva is an internet sensation already with over 1.9 million followers on her Instagram account. She can be seen cheering for her dad during IPL games, supporting Chennai Super Kings, and also on her mother Sakshi’s social media. Ziva recently donned the Lionel Messi-signed Argentina jersey after the World Cup, the picture was posted by Sakshi on Instagram and went viral within seconds.

Maliwal also pointed to 'lewd' remarks against current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira as well.