Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal scores highest unbeaten 354 for Sri Lankan Army

Dinesh Chandimal's mammoth score today took the Sri Lankan Army to reach 642 for eight wickets on the second-day play.

Image courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Dinesh Chandimal on Wednesday (August 26) scored unbeaten 354 for Sri Lankan Army in a Premier League Tier A match against Saracens SC at Katunayake. Chandimal's innings included 9 sixes and 33 boundaries.

Saracens SC, however, scored 43 for the loss of one wicket when this report was filed. 

A hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Chandimal has played some match-winning knocks, showing immense potential in the short time that he has spent with the Sri Lankan team. 

Grabbing the attention of the cricketing world, Chandimal is being considered a player for the future in Si Lanka.

