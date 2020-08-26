Dinesh Chandimal scores highest unbeaten 354 for Sri Lankan Army

New Delhi: Dinesh Chandimal on Wednesday (August 26) scored unbeaten 354 for Sri Lankan Army in a Premier League Tier A match against Saracens SC at Katunayake. Chandimal's innings included 9 sixes and 33 boundaries.

Dinesh Chandimal's mammoth score today took the Sri Lankan Army to reach 642 for eight wickets on the second-day play.

Saracens SC, however, scored 43 for the loss of one wicket when this report was filed.

Dinesh Chandimal breaks the highest domestic score in Sri Lanka More info - https://t.co/ZG1U0JCgrY pic.twitter.com/SUhbEVzd5F — ThePapare.com (@ThePapareSports) August 26, 2020

A hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Chandimal has played some match-winning knocks, showing immense potential in the short time that he has spent with the Sri Lankan team.

Grabbing the attention of the cricketing world, Chandimal is being considered a player for the future in Si Lanka.