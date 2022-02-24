हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Disappointed Sachin Tendulkar contacts his legal team due to unethical use of his image for promotion by casino

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar clarified that his pictures have been used on social media endorsing a casino and he will take legal action against it.

Disappointed Sachin Tendulkar contacts his legal team due to unethical use of his image for promotion by casino
Sachin Tendulkar.(Source: Twitter)

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday (Febraury 24) said that he has never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol in an individual capacity and it is painful for him to see his images being used to mislead people. Tendulkar's clarification comes after there were viral images of him on social media endorsing a casino.

However, Master Blaster has clarified that there is no truth to the matter, and his legal team will also be taking action."It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," Tendulkar said in an official statement on Twitter.

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," he added. Tendulkar had bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

In 2019, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country's favorite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sachin tendulkarCricketIndiaGambling
Next
Story

Australia cricket legend Rodney Marsh in critical condition after suffering heart attack

Must Watch

PT9M20S

Russia's big claim, Ukraine starts surrender