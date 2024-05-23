Disappointed Virat Kohli Dislodges Bails As RCB Crash Out Of IPL 2024 After Loss In Eliminator; Video Goes Viral

After RCB lost another playoffs contest on Wednesday night, the fans took to social media to vent out their anger. The fans are quite frustrated as their wait for the elusive IPL trophy is extended by one more year. Winning IPL is not an easy thing and ask Virat Kohli who has tried his best, earlier as leader, and now as batter but the trophy has been hard to get. RCB were far from their best as RR beat them easily and made it to the Qualifier 2. RCB players looked dejected and upset after the loss.

In a video shared by RCB on social media, the players can be seen visibly upset, including captain Faf du Plessis and Virat. Faf said that despite the loss, he was very proud of the whole team for the kind of fight they showed after the team was counted out due to poor start. Kohli, at the same time, said that they played for self-respect after the team was almost on the brink of getting knocked out. But soon, things turned around and they made it to the playoffs.

Kohli was seen banging the door of the dressing room in a video released by RCB. In a another vide, Kohli was seen dislodging the bails as he looked disappointed and dejected.

Watch Kohli flicking off balls below:

A comeback to winning ways when it mattered the most & how __



Upwards & Onwards for Rajasthan Royals in #TATAIPL 2024 __



Scorecard __ https://t.co/b5YGTn7pOL #RRvRCB | #Eliminator | #TheFinalCall pic.twitter.com/NsxjVGmjZ9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 22, 2024

Doing a post-mortem of sorts, RCB captain Faf said that batting first, they were short of 20 runs as dew was also going to play its role in the second innings. "With the dew coming, we felt we were short with the bat. Did think we were 20 runs shy of what was a good score. Credit to the boys - they fought really well. That's all you can ask for. If you look at naturally assessing the pitch and conditions, you would say it's a 180 pitch because it was swinging upfront and was quite slow. But what we've found out this season, with the impact player, the par score isn't enough any more. Also with the dew coming in. Extremely proud. Lot of teams - their wheels would've fallen off after 1 from 9. To come back like that, six games in a row, takes a lot of heart and character. We weren't special tonight in terms of pushing that extra 20 runs with the bat," said Faf.