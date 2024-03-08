'Ek Century Tera, Ek Century Mera': Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Hundreds Begin Meme Game On Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma and opening batter Shubman Gill truck brilliant hundreds in the first innings of the Dharamsala Test to put India in driver's seat. Gill, in the process, surpassed 400 runs in the series while Rohit was just one short of this mark before lunch on the second day of the Test. Both Rohit and Shubman looked in complete control in the morning session, not putting one wrong foot forward.

India were hoping that Rohit and Shubman carried on the good work and aimed for the personal double hundreds as it would have completely pushed England on the back foot but Ben Stokes came in to bowl for the first time and removed the India captain. Off the field, over social media fans began meme game as they reacted on Rohit and Gill bossing around in the middle in Dharamsala.

Take a look at some of the best memes and reactions borne out of Gill and Rohit's hundred:

Patidar watching Rohit and Gill smoke all these runs #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/ngahM8j0eU — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) March 8, 2024

Patidar watching Rohit and Gill smoke all these runs #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/ngahM8j0eU — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) March 8, 2024

Patidar watching Rohit and Gill smoke all these runs #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/ngahM8j0eU — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) March 8, 2024

In what was a strange moment in the game, Stokes decided to roll his arms finally in the series and struck gold. He bowled a peach, getting some help by the crack on the surface, and got the ball the move just slightly away to hit the top of off and Rohit could not do anything about it but smile all the way to the dressing room a even the English players were shocked by the development.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin had shone with the ball to bowl out England for just 218 after Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep completed an impressive five-wicket haul while Ashwin got four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja got one wicket as pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj went wicketless at the end of the England's first innings.

India have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. England are playing to restore their pride and prove that they are not as bad a side as the scoreline looks like. India, on the other hand, are now playing for more points that strengthens their position in the World Tets Championship Points Table.