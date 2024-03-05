In a thrilling encounter between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, Ellyse Perry showcased her formidable prowess, not just with the bat but also with an inadvertent power shot that shattered a car window. Let's delve into the electrifying moments of Perry's innings and the unexpected twist that left spectators in awe.

Ellyse Perry's Brute Force Unleashed

Known for her sheer strength and exceptional cricketing skills, Ellyse Perry left spectators spellbound with her remarkable performance during the RCB vs UPW clash. In the penultimate ball of the 19th over, Perry unleashed a colossal six off Deepti Sharma's delivery, sending the ball soaring over the long-on boundary. However, the sheer force of her shot not only cleared the ropes but also shattered a car window, adding an unexpected twist to the game.

Perry's Stellar Batting Display

Perry's impactful knock wasn't just about breaking car windows; it was a testament to her batting prowess. She played a masterful innings, scoring 58 runs off just 37 balls, which included four boundaries and an equal number of towering sixes. Her partnership with fellow teammate Smriti Mandhana laid the foundation for RCB's formidable total of 198/3, leaving the UP Warriorz struggling to contain the onslaught.

Mandhana-Perry Duo Dominates

Teaming up with Smriti Mandhana, Perry showcased a perfect blend of aggression and finesse. Together, they stitched a crucial partnership of 95 runs off 64 balls, steering RCB to a commanding position. Mandhana's elegant strokes complemented Perry's power-packed shots, captivating the audience and bolstering RCB's innings.

