ENG Vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s England Vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 20 in Mumbai, 2PM IST, October 21

World champions England will be up against South Africa in match no. 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Both England and South Africa are coming into this match on the back of shock losses to Afghanistan and the Netherlands, respectively.

England captain Jos Buttler will be pleased with the return of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who will be playing his first match of the World Cup 2023. Stokes is likely to replace all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the lineup. The Englishmen may also look to bring in Gus Atkinson to replace Chris Woakes, who has struggled in World Cup 2023 so far.

“We’re all honest professionals who hold each other to high standards and individually expect a lot of ourselves and he knows he’s not performing quite how he would like to at the minute and that’s frustrating but there’s no judgment from our side we always back all our players that are in our team – we picked them for a number of reasons and one because they’re high-class players and he’s certainly one of those,” Buttler said about struggling Woakes.

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa, on the other hand, will look to bring back chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi for the encounter to replace Gerald Coetzee, looking at the pitch conditions in Mumbai. “The guys that have played here, JP Duminy, Quinton (de Kock), they’ve spoken about how it can be a batter’s paradise. You get value for your shots and the ball seems to travel further. So, I think as batters it can build a lot of confidence. And if it is your day, you can fill your boots. And I guess just the atmosphere of it all, it being a full ground, it can really be something to enjoy,” Bavuma said about the pitch conditions in Mumbai.

England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: October 21, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Joe Root

England vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 20 Predicted 11

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Harry Brook, Chris Woakes/Gus Atkinson, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee