ENG-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s ENG-W vs SA-W CWG 2022 Group B T20 match at Edgbaston, 330 PM IST, August 2
England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction England Women vs South Africa Women Commonwealth Games 2022 Group B T20 match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ENG-W vs SA-W, England Women Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Natalie Sciver’s England Women cricket team will take on South Africa women cricket team in Match No. 7 of the women’s cricket competition Group B clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). England are currently on top of Group B, having won their opening encounter against Sri Lanka while Sune Luus-led Proteas lost their first match against New Zealand.
England and South Africa recently faced off against each other in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. While the Test match ended in a draw thanks to centurions from both the teams, South Africa ended up losing both the ODI and T20I series by 0-3.
A win for England would book their place in the knockouts while SA needed to win this match to keeps hopes of progressing in the competition alive.
Match Details
England Women vs South Africa Women, CWG 2022 Group B match
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Date & Time: August 2 at 330 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app
ENG-W vs SA-W Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batters: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Dunkley, Sune Luus
All-rounders: Chloe Tyron, Natalie Sciver
Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone
Captain: Danielle Wyatt
Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt
ENG-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI
England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp
South Africa Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (C), Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
