Natalie Sciver’s England Women cricket team will take on South Africa women cricket team in Match No. 7 of the women’s cricket competition Group B clash at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). England are currently on top of Group B, having won their opening encounter against Sri Lanka while Sune Luus-led Proteas lost their first match against New Zealand.

England and South Africa recently faced off against each other in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and as many T20Is. While the Test match ended in a draw thanks to centurions from both the teams, South Africa ended up losing both the ODI and T20I series by 0-3.

A win for England would book their place in the knockouts while SA needed to win this match to keeps hopes of progressing in the competition alive.

Match Details

England Women vs South Africa Women, CWG 2022 Group B match

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Date & Time: August 2 at 330 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Six Network and SonyLiv website and app

ENG-W vs SA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Laura Wolvaardt, Sophie Dunkley, Sune Luus

All-rounders: Chloe Tyron, Natalie Sciver

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Danielle Wyatt

Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

ENG-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Freya Kemp

South Africa Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (C), Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba