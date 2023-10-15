England Vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 13 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

England and Afghanistan will take each other in Match 13 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Delhi today. It should be a good game of cricket as Afghanistan have continued to raise the level of their game. They have lost two back-to-back matches and expect them to give a good fight vs the defending champions England. All eyes will be on how the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi perform with both bat and ball. These three will be very crucial for the Afghans as they look to register their first win of the tournament.

England, on the other hand, have found their mojo back after defeat in the first match of the World Cup in hands of New Zealand. They outplayed Bangladesh in their next encounter in Dharamsala and start as favourites in the match vs Afghanistan. But Jos Buttler's side is not going to take the rising Asian side lightly by any means. Afghanistan can punch above their weight on their day and England management will be vary of that.

From England side, watch out for Dawid Malan, who struck a fabulous hundred in the last match. Will Ben Stokes play or not will be a big question too. The all-rounder has had issues with his thigh and was rested for the first two matches of the tournament. If Stokes is fit again, he should play, maybe in place of Harry Brook. England are likely to stick with the rest of the team for this match as good sides do not change their playing 11 until forced by change in conditions and injury issues in the camp. Let's see how this Afghanistan side fares against the world champions at the Arjun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.

What time is the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Where can I watch the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the England vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including England vs Afghanistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.