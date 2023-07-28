trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641481
Steve Smith Falls Asleep In Dressing Room, Mitchell Starc Destroys Ben Stokes' Stumps; WATCH Key Moments From Day 1 Of 5th Ashes Test

After bowling out England for 283, Australia finished day 1 at 61/1 in 25 overs. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne will resume the action on Day 2 at the crease. Steve Smith will play a big role on second day with the bat.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Australia were on top at the end of the first day of the fifth and last Ashes 2023 Test against England. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Australians bowled out England for just 283. At stumps, Australia trailed by 222 runs with nine wickets in hand as their score read 61 for 1 after 25 overs. Usman Khawaja (26) and Marnus Labuschagne will resume innings on Day 2. The only wicket to fall so for Australia was of David Warner who made 24 off 52 balls and was dismissed by Chris Woakes. 

The highlight of the day was wicket of England captain Ben Stokes. The England batter was dome in by a peach from Mitchell Starc. Bowling the third ball of 39th over of the England innings, Starc beat Stokes all ends up. The ball pitched on middle and off stumps and straightened to beat Stokes defence and uprooted his off stump. A bemused Stokes looked on after getting dismissed in this fashion as Starc went on to celebrate. This is not the first time Stokes has been dismissed in this fashion. A couple of Ashes back, Starc had sent back Stokes with exactly the same delivery. 


Watch Starc clean up Stokes in 5th Ashes Test below:

Steve Smith falls asleep

One of the other interesting moments from first day of Ashes Test was seen in Australian dressing room. Waiting for his turn to bat in the first innings, Steve Smith fell asleep on his chair. Smith's best friend and teammate Marnus Labuschagne had also fallen asleep not so long ago during the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023.

Take a look at Smith's picture below as he enjoys a nap:

England cannot win the Ashes as the fourth Test finished as a draw thanks to the rain. But Stokes and Co will aim to win the fifth Test to ensure they are drawing the series at least. After retaining the Ashes, Pat Cummins' men will be looking to beat England in the last match and take the series 3-1.

