England Vs Ireland 2023 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs IRE 1st ODI LIVE In India Online And On TV

World champions England will begin a three-match ODI series against Ireland when they face off in the first ODI at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
ODI World Cup champions England will continue their road to defending their crown at the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 next month as they take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series at home beginning with the first match at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday. England are coming into this series with a 3-1 ODI series win over New Zealand last week.

Ireland, on the other hand, have failed to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which will begin in India next month. Former England captain Joe Root, who was initially not selected for this series, had requested inclusion for this series at the last moment as he was in poor form in the New Zealand ODI series.

The England team will be led by Test opener Zak Crawley and both skipper and his Ashes opening partner Ben Duckett are expected to slip into the middle-order. England have rested most of their first-choice World Cup stars for this series.

Delhi Capitals glovesman Phil Salt, who is a T20 World Cup 2022 winner, will be opening the innings with all-rounder Will Jacks.

Here are all the details about England vs Ireland 1st ODI at Headingley in Leeds HERE…

When is England vs Ireland 1st ODI going to take place?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will take place on Wednesday, September 21.

Where is England vs Ireland 1st ODI going to take place?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be held at the Headingley in Leeds.

What time will England vs Ireland 1st ODI start?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will start at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch England vs Ireland 1st ODI on TV in India?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of England vs Ireland 1st ODI in India?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv website and app. The match will not be available on Jio Cinema.

England vs Ireland 1st ODI Predicted 11

England: Will Jacks, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley/George Scrimshaw, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Josh Little

